Los Angeles Rams sign linebacker Nate Landman to 3-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams have signed linebacker Nate Landman to a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension that includes $15.67 million guaranteed. The deal rewards a player who arrived in Los Angeles on a one-year, prove-it contract and quickly became a defensive cornerstone and team captain.

Nate Landman's performance Nate Landman signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams during free agency in March and was named a team captain in his first season. The inside linebacker made an immediate impact.

Ten games into the season, he has already delivered:

91 total tackles

4 forced fumbles (career high)

2 fumble recoveries

1.5 sacks

4 tackles for loss

4 passes defended

Those numbers represent dramatic improvement from 2024, when he posted zero sacks and zero tackles for loss in the Atlanta Falcons' containment-heavy scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

Sean McVay lavishes praise Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Nate Landman.

"He has great emotional intelligence," McVay said.

"He is a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect, and just the way that he moves. I have really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes what we want to be about," he expressed.

That leadership helped Landman earn a captain’s “C” on his jersey in his very first season with the franchise.

Why the Atlanta Falcons parted ways with Nate Landman The Atlanta Falcons’ 2024 defense under Jimmy Lake prioritized speed and space over physical, downhill play. The scheme exposed traditional inside linebackers like Landman and rookie JD Bertrand while favouring rangy athletes such as Troy Andersen.

Lake was fired after the season, but the damage was done. Coming off a shoulder injury and with limited free-agent interest, Landman had to settle for the Rams’ low-risk offer. Atlanta instead signed Divine Deablo, who unfortunately broke his arm in Week 7 against San Francisco.

What does it mean for both teams For the Los Angeles Rams, locking up a 27-year-old starting inside linebacker and captain at a reasonable price is a major win as they push for a deep playoff run.