Lille vs PSG: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, live streaming, confirmed lineups and more

Lille are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the much-awaited Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (October 5). The match will be played at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Here are all the details about the clash.

Lille vs PSG: Match details Date: Sunday, October 5, in the United States/ Monday, October 6, in India

Time: 2:45 PM ET in the US/ 12:15 AM IST in India

Venue: Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Referee: Benoit Bastien

VAR: Cyril Gringore

Lille vs PSG: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, beIN Sports, Fanatiz, and DirecTV Stream.

AI Predictions ChatGPT: Paris Saint-Germain head into the clash against Lille as clear favourites, buoyed by their attacking form. PSG are expected to control possession and create consistent pressure on Lille’s defence. However, Lille have the pace to threaten on the counter and could capitalize on any defensive lapses. Overall, PSG should edge out a competitive encounter, with a likely scoreline of 2-1 or 3-1 in their favour.

Grok: "PSG are favoured to win their Ligue 1 clash against Lille on October 5, 2025, with a prediction of a 2-1 victory for the visitors. Despite Lille's strong home form and recent Europa League success, PSG's attacking depth and their dominant head-to-head record give them the edge. Expect both teams to score as PSG’s away efficiency overcomes Lille’s resilience despite their injury concerns."

Lille vs PSG: Team news Lille face injury woes with defender Alexsandro out (thigh), Ousmane Toure sidelined (cruciate ligament), and Marc-Aurele Caillard missing (elbow). No suspensions, but the hosts will lean on veteran Olivier Giroud for leadership after a 1-0 Europa League win over Roma boosted morale.

PSG, despite a lengthy list, have no suspensions; Ousmane Dembele (thigh), Joao Neves (hamstring), Desire Doue (calf), Marquinhos (muscle), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (thigh), Fabian Ruiz (groin) are sidelined.

Lille vs PSG: Confirmed Lineups Lille starting XI

Ozer (GK); Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Andre, Bouaddi, Bentaleb; Haraldsson, Giroud, Fernandez

PSG starting XI

Chevalier (GK); Emery, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Lee, Mayulu, Ndjantou; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

Lille vs PSG: Head-to-head details Matches won by Lille: 32

Matches won by PSG: 45