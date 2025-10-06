Subscribe

Lille vs PSG: Who will win Ligue 1 clash? AI predictions, live streaming, confirmed lineups and more

Ligue1: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and confirmed lineups for the clash between Lille and PSG.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated6 Oct 2025, 12:14 AM IST
Lille vs PSG
Lille vs PSG(AP)

Lille are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the much-awaited Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (October 5). The match will be played at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Here are all the details about the clash.

Lille vs PSG: Match details

Date: Sunday, October 5, in the United States/ Monday, October 6, in India

Time: 2:45 PM ET in the US/ 12:15 AM IST in India

Venue: Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Referee: Benoit Bastien

VAR: Cyril Gringore

Lille vs PSG: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, beIN Sports, Fanatiz, and DirecTV Stream.

AI Predictions

ChatGPT: Paris Saint-Germain head into the clash against Lille as clear favourites, buoyed by their attacking form. PSG are expected to control possession and create consistent pressure on Lille’s defence. However, Lille have the pace to threaten on the counter and could capitalize on any defensive lapses. Overall, PSG should edge out a competitive encounter, with a likely scoreline of 2-1 or 3-1 in their favour.

Grok: "PSG are favoured to win their Ligue 1 clash against Lille on October 5, 2025, with a prediction of a 2-1 victory for the visitors. Despite Lille's strong home form and recent Europa League success, PSG's attacking depth and their dominant head-to-head record give them the edge. Expect both teams to score as PSG’s away efficiency overcomes Lille’s resilience despite their injury concerns."

Lille vs PSG: Team news

Lille face injury woes with defender Alexsandro out (thigh), Ousmane Toure sidelined (cruciate ligament), and Marc-Aurele Caillard missing (elbow). No suspensions, but the hosts will lean on veteran Olivier Giroud for leadership after a 1-0 Europa League win over Roma boosted morale.

PSG, despite a lengthy list, have no suspensions; Ousmane Dembele (thigh), Joao Neves (hamstring), Desire Doue (calf), Marquinhos (muscle), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (thigh), Fabian Ruiz (groin) are sidelined.

Lille vs PSG: Confirmed Lineups

Lille starting XI

Ozer (GK); Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Andre, Bouaddi, Bentaleb; Haraldsson, Giroud, Fernandez

PSG starting XI

Chevalier (GK); Emery, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Lee, Mayulu, Ndjantou; Mbaye, Ramos, Barcola

Lille vs PSG: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Lille: 32

Matches won by PSG: 45

Matches ending in a draw: 26

 
 
