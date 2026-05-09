LSG bowling Bharat Arun coach backs Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan to play for India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling coach Bharat Arun backed pacers Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan to play for India and lauded their form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Both Prince and Mohsin have impressed for LSG in the IPL 2026. While Prince has been amongst the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 16 wickets in 10 matches so far at an average of 18.69, Mohsin has claimed 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.90.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of LSG's clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, Bharat Arun said that both Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan have the potential to play for India. He added that the key challenge lies in how the national team management identifies and utilises such talent effectively to bring out their best. "If you ask me a question, can they [Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan] play for India? Yes, they have it in them to play. It's how well they [India's team management] bring together the talent and getting the best out of it is a challenge for them," Arun said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While Prince has consistently bagged wickets for LSG in this season, Mohsin's most notable performance came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26 when he registered figures of 5/23 in 4 overs.

Bharat Arun said one of the reasons he joined LSG was the quality of their fast-bowling unit. He highlighted the presence of promising bowlers such as Prince and Mohsin, along with strong performances from Mohammed Shami and the improving form of Mayank Yadav.