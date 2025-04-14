LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, pitch report, weather forecast and more

  • Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, weather report, and key numbers ahead of LSG vs CSK clash in IPL 2025

Aachal Maniyar
Published14 Apr 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Partnership between Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran during the Tata IPL cricket match between LSG VS GT at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Partnership between Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran during the Tata IPL cricket match between LSG VS GT at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh(Hindustan Times)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 14th of April, Monday. The match will be played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG who won three consecutive matches will seek to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's CSK who lost five of the six matches played will want to bounce back. Both teams will want to register a win in order to add two more points to their tally.

Pitch report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will be mixed soil known to offer something for everyone. While the surface will favour the batters slightly more, pacers and spinners will get assistance on this ground. The team that will win the match will want to bowl first.

LSG vs CSK, Weather Report at Lucknow

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 35% to 49% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Chennai Super Kings IPL stats at Ekana Stadium

Matches played: 2

Matches won: 0

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 176

Lucknow Super Giants IPL stats at Ekana Stadium

Matches played: 17

Matches won: 9

Matches lost: 7

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 203

Lowest Score: 108

LSG vs CSK Head-to-head details

Matches played: 5

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches won by CSK: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsLSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, pitch report, weather forecast and more
MoreLess
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.