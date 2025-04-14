LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 14th of April, Monday. The match will be played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG who won three consecutive matches will seek to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's CSK who lost five of the six matches played will want to bounce back. Both teams will want to register a win in order to add two more points to their tally.

Pitch report The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will be mixed soil known to offer something for everyone. While the surface will favour the batters slightly more, pacers and spinners will get assistance on this ground. The team that will win the match will want to bowl first.

LSG vs CSK, Weather Report at Lucknow According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 35% to 49% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Chennai Super Kings IPL stats at Ekana Stadium Matches played: 2

Matches won: 0

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 176

Lucknow Super Giants IPL stats at Ekana Stadium Matches played: 17

Matches won: 9

Matches lost: 7

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 203

Lowest Score: 108

LSG vs CSK Head-to-head details Matches played: 5

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches won by CSK: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Full Squads Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni