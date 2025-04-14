LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 14th of April, Monday. The match will be played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
The Rishabh Pant-led LSG who won three consecutive matches will seek to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's CSK who lost five of the six matches played will want to bounce back. Both teams will want to register a win in order to add two more points to their tally.
The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will be mixed soil known to offer something for everyone. While the surface will favour the batters slightly more, pacers and spinners will get assistance on this ground. The team that will win the match will want to bowl first.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 35% to 49% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.
Matches played: 2
Matches won: 0
Matches lost: 1
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 1
Highest Score: 176
Matches played: 17
Matches won: 9
Matches lost: 7
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 1
Highest Score: 203
Lowest Score: 108
Matches played: 5
Matches won by LSG: 3
Matches won by CSK: 1
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 1
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi