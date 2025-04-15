LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni becomes oldest player to win POTM award in IPL history, netizens react

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday (April 14). The MS Dhoni-led team beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets. Dhoni was named the player of the match after the game. Interestingly, the 43-year-old became the oldest player in the history of the tournament to get the POTM award.

MS Dhoni in LSG vs CSK clash Coming to bat first, LSG put a score of 166/7 after 20 overs. The score was powered by skipper Rishabh Pant's knock of 63 off 49 balls and Mitchell Marsh's 30 off 25. MS Dhoni played a crucial role in the dismissals of Rishabh Pant (took catch), Ayush Badoni (stumped him out), and Abdul Samad (run out). CSK on the other hand, chased the target in 19.3 overs with five wickets in hand with Shivam Dube's 43 off 27 and Rachin Ravindra's 37 off 22. Along with them, MS Dhoni who replaced injured Ruturaj Gaikwad as the skipper of CSK, played a match-winning knock of 26 runs off just 11 balls. He smashed four boundaries and a six to finish things off in style for his team.

Fans on social media showered praises for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni after winning the clash against Lucknow Super Giants MS Dhoni expressed the importance of winning the match at this point and breaking the losing streak of five matches.

"It's good to win a game. When you play a tournament like this, you want to win games. Unfortunately, the earlier matches didn't go our way for whatever reasons. There can be lots of reasons. It's good to have a win on our side. Gives confidence to the whole team and helps us improve in areas we want to improve. We all knew that when it doesn't come your way in cricket, God makes it very tough, and it was a tough game," MS Dhoni said after winning the POTM award.

MS Dhoni's performance in IPL 2025 so far Matches played: 7

Runs scored: 130

Balls faced: 82

Highest score: 30*

4s: 10

6s: 8

Ruturaj Gaikwad on being ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury: In a video posted by CSK on their social media handles, Gaikwad said, “Hello everyone, Ruturaj this side. Really gutted to be missing future part of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. But, thank you for your support until now. Yes, we have been struggling for a while, you know..now that a young wicketkeeper leading the team, hopefully things will change. I am gonna be there with the team, really support them,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.