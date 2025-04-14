LSG vs CSK: Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi on brink of major milestones in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be geared up for a thrilling clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While both teams will want to win and add two points to the table, all eyes will not only be on the scoreboard but also the milestone list. With several players on the verge of personal landmarks, the match will be more interesting to watch. Before the game begins, let's dive in and learn about the upcoming milestones in the LSG vs CSK match.

Key Players on the brink of milestones LSG's Nicholas Pooran needs four more boundaries to reach 300 fours in the IPL. He is eyeing another feat as he is just nine runs away from completing 9000 runs in the T20s of the game. The upcoming milestones will prove his dominance in the shortest format of the game. In the upcoming match, Rishabh Pant will play his 50th game as a skipper. He also needs seven boundaries for 700 Boundaries in T20s.. CSK's Rahul Tripathi will be making his 100th IPL appearance in the match at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG players on brink of milestones Abdul Samad is just one boundary away from 200 T20 fours, and six sixes shy of 100 T20 sixes. South African star Aiden Markram will need seven fours to reach 100 IPL boundaries.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is among the top wicket-takers this IPL season is just 51 runs shy of 500 runs in T20s. Power-hitter Mitchell Marsh needs to score 70 more runs to reach the 1000-run benchmark.

CSK players on brink of milestones CSK's star opener Rachin Ravindra is just one four away from 100 fours in T20s.Vijay Shankar needs two sixes to notch 100 sixes in T20s- On the other hand, Deepak Hooda is just three boundaries away from 100 IPL fours. Shivam Dube who has played explosive knocks for CSK is on the brink of three milestones. He needs four boundaries to reach 100 in IPL, six sixes for 200 maximums in his T20 career, and he is six boundaries away from 400 boundaries in T20s. On the bowling front for CSK, Mukesh Choudhary is just two wickets away from 50 scalps in T20s.

With so many personal milestones at stake, the LSG vs CSK clash can turn into a potential landmark event.

LSG vs CSK Head-to-head details Matches played: 5

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches won by CSK: 1

Matches tied: 0