LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 22nd of April, Tuesday. The match will be played at LSG's home ground, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG who won five out of the eight matches but lost their previous game, will want to bounce back and seek two more points in their tally. On the other hand, Axar Patel's DC who won five out of the seven matches played and are currently in the second position of the Points Table, will want to cement their standing in the top two.

Pitch report, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow The surface at the Ekana Stadium has seen a shift from a low-scoring ground to a high-scoring track, this season. The most successful chase has been 181 runs. Therefore, a score above 190 will be a competitive total on the ground.

The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first as dew might come into the picture in the second innings, favouring the chasing team.

IPL stats at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Matches played: 89

Matches won batting first: 49

Matches won batting second: 38

No result: 2

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 165

Highest team total: 246

Highest total successfully chased: 211

Weather Report, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 36 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 29 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 8% to 13% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Probable XIIs, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Donovan Ferreira

Head-to-head Details, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Matches played: 6

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches won by DC: 3

Matches tied: 0