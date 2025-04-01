LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report, Weather forecast, Live streaming and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (April 1). The match will be played at LSG's home ground, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Both Rishabh Pant-led LSG and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings who have won their previous matches will want to continue the momentum.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Pitch Report The game will be played at a red-soil pitch which is slightly off-center, it is expected to make it tough for bowlers to defend the shorter side. On the other hand, it is one of India’s larger grounds which will give some respite to the bowlers. The slow surface will favour spinners and can provide grip and turn and will make it difficult for the ball to come onto the bat. Batters will need to rotate the strike in the middle overs and capitalize on the Powerplay.

When both teams faced each other in the previous season at Lucknow, LSG won the match by 21 runs.

IPL Statistics at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Matches Played: 14

Matches Won Batting First: 7 (50%)

Matches Won Batting Second: 6 (42.86%)

No Result: 1 (7.14%)

Highest Team Total: 235/6 by Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR vs LSG (2024)

Lowest Team Total: 108 by Lucknow Super Giants, LSG vs RCB (2023)

Most Runs: KL Rahul (LSG) with 483 runs in 14 innings, including 4 fifties

Most Wickets: Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) with 15 wickets in 14 matches

Lucknow Super Giants IPL stats at Lucknow Matches played: 14

Matches won: 7

Matches lost: 6

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 199

Lowest Score: 108

Punjab Kings IPL stats at Lucknow Matches played: 2

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 178

Lowest Score: -

LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow Weather Report According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and will lower to 23 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will be in the range of 12% to 17% during the match hours. There is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

LSG all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed about the Ekana stadium “I feel this pitch will help both batters and bowlers. Also, this is a big ground, which will help the bowlers. It might aid pacers in the beginning, but batters will have their chances later on," Shahbaz opined.

According to him, Ekana will favour the bowlers as compared to the other grounds.

"It might be high-scoring, but it won’t be like it is in Hyderabad or other grounds,” he added.

Probable Playing XIIs Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Lockie Ferguson/Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League Total matches played: 4

LSG won: 3

PBKS won: 1

No result: 0

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match time

The toss for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM IST. The LSG vs PBKS game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live telecast details

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will telecast the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live streaming details