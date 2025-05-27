LSG vs RCB: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru overtake Punjab Kings to top IPL 2025 points table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 27) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. With their playoff berth already secured, RCB’s focus will be on clinching a place in the top two. Moreover, they can surpass Punjab Kings (PBKS) to top the table. Let's look at all the scenarios.

Advertisement

RCB on the points table Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table with 17 points. They are below PBKS (19 points) and Gujarat Titans (18 points). They have an NRR of +0.255.

RCB's destiny is in their own hands The upcoming match against LSG is a crucial opportunity for RCB to control their fate and maximize their chances of winning a maiden IPL title. Winning the match can lead RCB directly to the top two. On the other hand, a loss against Rishabh Pant's team will keep them cemented in the third position.

Why is a top-two finish important RCB? A finish in the first or second position of the IPL 2025 points table can be a game-changer for RCB. According to playoff rules, the top two teams lock horns in Qualifier 1, where the winner advances directly to the final, and the loser gets a second chance in Qualifier 2.

Advertisement

For RCB, who have yet to lift the trophy despite three final appearances, this extra opportunity could be significant.

On the other hand, If RCB lose to LSG, they will remain on 17 points and will face Mumbai Indians (16 points) in the Eliminator. In order to avoid a do-or-die knockout match with no room for error, RCB need to secure victory in their final league stage game.

How can RCB finish as table toppers? Why is it important? A significant win against LSG could propel the Royal Challengers Bengaluru past PBKS to the No. 1 position. If they manage to do so, RCB will acquire a strong momentum ahead of the Playoffs.

To claim the top spot, RCB need a convincing win over LSG. They need a 34-run victory if defending (after scoring 200) or a chase completed with 21 balls to spare (after conceding 200) to surpass PBKS’s NRR (+0.372).

Advertisement

Impact of RCB’s win or loss on other teams Punjab Kings (PBKS): With 17 points and an NRR of +0.372, PBKS will face either GT or RCB in the Qualifier 1. If RCB win by a significant margin then PBKS will be second in the points table.

Gujarat Titans (GT): GT have finished their matches in the league stage. If RCB win the upcoming game then GT will slip to the third position and will face MI in the eliminator. On the other hand, if RCB lose the match against LSG, then GT will play Qualifier 1 against PBKS.