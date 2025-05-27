LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish at top-two after nine years?

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is at its business end with just one match to be played in the league stage before the all-important playoffs. Although Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians have sealed their spots in the knockouts, the focus is still on which two teams will finish in the top two - an important advantage in the race to summit clash.

Punjab Kings, after their win against Mumbai Indians on Monday, are currently sitting at the top of the table with 19 points from 14 games, followed by Gujarat Titans at 18 points. With 16 points from 14 games, Mumbai Indians have sealed their fourth spot.

The pressure is on RCB, who play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final match of the league stage, with an aim to finish in the top two after nine years. Having already been eliminated from the race to playoffs, LSG have nothing lose. Certainly, the pressure will be on RCB.

Led by new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB have been at their best in IPL history for the first time since 2016 (last time RCB qualified for final). Starting from player selection at the mega auction, to their performances - be it batting or bowling - the Bengaluru-based franchise have been spot in all departments.

However, their recent struggles, especially against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game, have complicated RCB's path to the top two with their fate hanging on the outcome of the LSG clash.

Why clash against LSG is crucial for RCB? A win for RCB against LSG will take them to 19 points - on level with Punjab Kings - thus confirming their top two finish. In IPL, teams finishing in the top two after the league stage get two chances for a place in the final.

In the Qualifier 1 (a playoff match between teams placed in first and second spot), a team that win, directly qualify for the final. The losing team gets another chance for a shot in the summit clash. In case, RCB lose to LSG on Tuesday, they will be placed third in the table and play the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

RCB team news before LSG clash The good news for RCB is the return of pacer Josh Hazlewood, who rejoined the side after a shoulder niggle. With no Jacob Bethell (departed for England duty), the pressure will be on Phil Salt and Virat Kohli for a flying start at the top. RCB will also not have pacer Lungi Ngidi, who have already left the camp for national duty.

However, the availability of captain Patidar is still not clear. The RCB skipper had suffered a finger injury on his right hand and played as an impact player in their previous game against SRH. Jitesh Sharma captained the side in Patidar's absence.