LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 70th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (May 27). The game will be played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The match is very crucial for RCB as they will storm directly into Qualifier 1 if they register a win. On the other hand, LSG who got eliminated from the Playoffs race, will want to end their IPL 2025 journey on a high note by winning their final match.

Other teams in the Playoffs will want LSG to win as RCB are the top contenders to finish in first or second positions.

Pitch Report – Ekana Cricket Stadium The pitch at the Ekana Stadium is expected to be a mixed-soil (mix of red and black soil) ground. It will be a batting-friendly deck and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

The team winning the toss is expected to opt bowling as dew will come into picture in the second innings.

Weather Report – Lucknow According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 32 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 39% to 49% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Ekana Cricket Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 21

Matches won by batting first: 9

Matches won by batting second: 11

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 170

Highest team total: 236

Lowest team total: 108

Highest total successfully chased: 177

Highest individual innings: 94* (Ishan Kishan)

Best bowling figures: 5/14 (Mark Wood)

LSG at Ekana Cricket Stadium Matches played: 20

Matches won: 9

Matches lost: 10

Matches tied: 0

No result: 1

Highest score: 205

RCB at Ekana Cricket Stadium Matches played: 2

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 189

Lowest score: 189

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 5

Matches won by LSG: 2

Matches won by RCB: 3

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(Captain), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William O'Rourke