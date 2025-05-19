LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 19th of April, Monday. The game will be played at LSG's home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG are still mathematically in contention to reach the Playoffs. They will want to win the upcoming match with a huge margin in order to increase their chances of making it to the top four. On the other hand, Pat Cummins' SRH who have already been eliminated from the Playoffs race, will want to win their remaining games and end their campaign with their heads held high.

Pitch Report The Ekana Stadium pitch is expected to be on the slower side, with little bounce. A score between 180 - 190 can be considered a good score on the deck. The team that wins the toss might choose to bowl first as dew will play a major role.

Weather Report – Lucknow According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Lucknow will be around 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 33 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be around 31% to 46% during match hours. The sky will be clear, and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow – IPL Stats Total matches played: 19

Matches won by batting first: 8

Matches won by batting second: 10

No result: 1

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 168

Highest team total: 235

Lowest team total: 108

LSG at Ekana Stadium Matches played: 19

Matches won: 9

Matches lost: 9

Matches tied: 0

No result: 1

Highest score: 203

Lowest score: 108

SRH at Ekana Stadium Matches played: 1

Matches won: 0

Matches lost: 1

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 220

Probable XIIs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Lucknow Super Giants:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Prince Yadav

Head-to-head details between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants Total matches played: 5

Matches won by LSG: 4

Matches won by SRH: 1

Matches tied: 0