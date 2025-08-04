Lucas Giolito shines as Red Sox sweep Astros in dominant 6-1 win

Lucas Giolito delivered a brilliant performance, tossing eight stellar innings to power the Boston Red Sox to a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros, completing a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.

Lucas Giolito's performance in the Red Sox vs Astros match Lucas Giolito allowed just one earned run on three hits, striking out four while throwing 67 of his 103 pitches for strikes. Despite a noticeable dip in velocity for the second consecutive start, the right-hander's outing was his longest since August 9, 2021.

Since a rough June 4 start, he boasts an impressive 2.03 ERA over 10 starts, with only 14 earned runs allowed in 62 innings. His season ERA now stands at a solid 3.57.

Red Sox's game-changing offense The Boston Red Sox turned the tables after falling behind early. Houston’s Carlos Correa launched a 411-foot home run off Giolito in the fourth, breaking a scoreless tie.

On the other hand, the Red Sox responded with a six-run outburst in the bottom half against Astros starter Framber Valdez. The rally began with rookie Roman Anthony’s leadoff double, marking him as the fifth Red Sox player to record 15 doubles in his first 46 career games, joining legends like Ted Williams. Romy Gonzalez walked, and RBI singles from Trevor Story and Ceddanne Rafaela tied and then gave them the lead.

Valdez struggled in a rough inning as mistakes piled up, allowing Boston to score. Errors, a balk, a wild pitch, and a passed ball hurt his performance. Abraham Toro hit an infield single, Wilyer Abreu’s sacrifice bunt led to a fielding error by Valdez, and Connor Wong’s sacrifice fly added runs. Rob Refsnyder’s RBI groundout sealed the messy inning. Despite the chaos, Valdez bounced back, pitching two scoreless innings afterward. He ended the game allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits.

Historic sweep shifts momentum For years, matchups against powerhouses like the Houston Astros signalled the end of the Boston Red Sox's playoff hopes. This time, the Red Sox changed the game.