Lucas Pinheiro Braathen scripts history with gold; claims Brazil and South America's first Winter Olympics medal

Brazilian alpine skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the men's giant slalom at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Saturday, securing the gold medal and etching his name into history as the first athlete from Brazil and South America to clinch gold at any Winter Games.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen clinches gold medal The 25-year-old navigated the challenging Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy, under falling snow and thickening fog. His powerful and precise runs delivered a combined time of 2:25.00, edging out defending Olympic champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.58 seconds for silver. Odermatt's teammate Loic Meillard took bronze with a time of 2:26.17.

Advertisement

Pinheiro Braathen built a commanding lead in the first run, clocking 1:13.92, nearly a full second ahead of Odermatt. Despite some ragged turns in the second run, he held his nerve to clinch victory. As he crossed the finish line and saw his name atop the leaderboard, he collapsed onto the snow in joy before erupting into screams of celebration.

From Norway to Brazil Born in Oslo to a Norwegian father and Brazilian mother, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen represented Norway until October 2023, when he suddenly retired. He made a surprising comeback in March 2024, choosing to compete for Brazil, his mother's homeland, where he spent much of his childhood.

The decision has paid massive dividends. He became the first Brazilian to podium at a World Cup event last year, then claimed the country's debut World Cup win this season. Now, with Olympic gold, he adds the ultimate achievement of being Brazil's first Winter Olympics medallist and South America's first-ever Winter Games medal winner.

Advertisement

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's praise for Brazil erupted in celebration. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took to social media to honour the milestone.

"This unprecedented result shows Brazilian sport has no limits. It is the reflection of talent, dedication, and continuous work to strengthen sport in every dimension," Lula said.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Lucas Pinheiro and all the team involved in this historic achievement, which inspires new generations and widens the horizon for Brazilian sport."