Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of players bought and retained

  • IPL Auction 2025: The Lucknow Super Giants have 69 crores in their purse with 1 right-to-match (RTM) card left. Ahead of the Mega Auction in Jeddah, the team has retained our five players.

Updated24 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants (Official Site)

IPL 2025: The Highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has begun and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has already retained its top player Nicholas Pooran and four others.

In this auction, the franchisee will be heading in with a purse of 69 crore alongside one Right to Match (RTM) card.

In the IPL, the Right to Match (RTM) card, allows teams to bring back players from the previous season into their lineup.

Lucknow Super Giants' full list of players bought in the IPL Auction 2025 on day 1:

Rishab Pant ( 27 crore)

 

LSG Retained Players

  1. Nicholas Pooran ( 21 crore)
  2. Mayank Yadav ( 11 crore) 
  3. Ravi Bishnoi ( 11 crore) 
  4. Mohsin Khan ( 4 crore) 
  5. Ayush Badoni ( 4 crore) 

(This is a live article and will be updated as new developments unfold. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
