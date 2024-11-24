Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of players bought and retained

IPL 2025: The Highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has begun and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has already retained its top player Nicholas Pooran and four others.

In this auction, the franchisee will be heading in with a purse of ₹69 crore alongside one Right to Match (RTM) card.

In the IPL, the Right to Match (RTM) card, allows teams to bring back players from the previous season into their lineup.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates Lucknow Super Giants' full list of players bought in the IPL Auction 2025 on day 1:

Rishab Pant ( ₹27 crore)