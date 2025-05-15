Lucknow Super Giants resume training; overseas players yet to rejoin squad for rest of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) restarted their training in preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday (May 14). Notably, none of the team's overseas players rejoined the squad for their first practice session since the league's one-week suspension. LSG who have won five out of 11 games played so far, are still in contention for Playoffs qualification.

Concerns over key players' availability In the practice session, no overseas players including Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Shamar Joseph, or Mathew Breetzke were present.

LSG is particularly anxious about the availability of Aiden Markram and Shamar Joseph. Markram, the South African batter, is currently with his national team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Meanwhile, Joseph is named in the West Indies ODI squad, which is set to face England in a three-match series starting May 29.

Captain and coaching staff updates Rishabh Pant, LSG’s captain, was also absent from the initial training session. However, he is expected to return by Thursday, May 15. The entire coaching team, including Zaheer Khan, Lance Klusener, Vijay Dahiya, Justin Langer, and Rajat Bhatia, has rejoined the franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants on IPL 2025 points table Lucknow Super Giants are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. They are above the eliminated teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings. After winning five of the 11 matches played so far, the Rishabh Pant-led team has 10 points and an NRR of -0.469.

LSG in the previous five matches: Lost, Lost, Lost, Won, Lost

LSG Playoffs scenarios Lucknow Super Giants have three matches remaining in the league stage. If they win all three games then the maximum points they can reach is 16. In order to make it to the top four, LSG need to win all the remaining games and expect that at least one team doesn't reach 16 points. And even if they do, their NRR is less than LSG.

However, if LSG lose even one match, they will be eliminated.

Lucknow Super Giants' upcoming matches LSG is gearing up for their first game after the IPL 2025 resumption, a home clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 19. Their schedule for the upcoming games is as follows:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow) - 19th May 2025 (Monday)

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad) - 22nd May 2025 (Thursday)