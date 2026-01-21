Luis Robert Jr trade: New York Mets land star center fielder from White Sox in major offseason deal

The New York Mets have strengthened their outfield and boosted their playoff hopes by acquiring dynamic center fielder Luis Robert Jr from the Chicago White Sox in a major trade. This move adds elite defense and high-octane offense to a roster already undergoing a dramatic makeover following a near-miss postseason in 2025.

Details about the trade The New York Mets sent infielder Luisangel Acuna and right-handed prospect Truman Pauley to the Chicago White Sox in return for Luis Robert Jr. With Robert now in the fold alongside Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, and Marcus Semien, the Mets have built a formidable lineup core while addressing center field depth.

Luis Robert Jr, 28, brings Gold Glove-level range and arm strength to Citi Field, where his speed and power could thrive. The Mets view him as a perfect high-upside player to complement their star-studded top of the order, giving the manager leverage to chase big seasons from their revamped group.

Robert's performance and contract details Luis Robert Jr burst onto the scene as one of baseball's most exciting talents in 2023, smashing 38 home runs and swiping 20 bases while playing stellar defense. The past two seasons brought challenges, mostly due to injuries, with a combined .223/.288/.372 line, 28 homers, 88 RBIs, and 56 steals over 856 plate appearances. Still, his youth and five-tool profile make this a calculated gamble the Mets are eager to take.

The Mets will cover the final stretch of Robert's deal, which is $20 million for the current season and a $20 million club option for next year (with a $2 million buyout). Their payroll now nears $350 million, pushing them well over the top competitive balance tax threshold and triggering a 110% penalty rate. That inflates Robert's true cost this year to roughly $42 million, but team ownership remains committed to aggressive spending for contention.

New York Mets continue aggressive rebuild After missing the playoffs last year, New York Mets lost several key contributors in free agency and trades. First baseman Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles, closer Edwin Diaz joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, left fielder Brandon Nimmo went to Texas, and utility player Jeff McNeil landed with the Athletics. In response, the Mets have added closer Devin Williams and setup man Luke Weaver to the bullpen while reshaping the position-player group. Robert fills a critical gap and signals intent to compete in the loaded NL East.

Chicago White Sox accelerate youth movement The Chicago White Sox continue their rebuild by adding promising players. Acuna, the 23-year-old brother of Atlanta superstar Ronald Acuna Jr, brings versatility after time at second base, shortstop, third, and center in the majors. He owns a .248/.299/.341 line with three homers in limited big-league action, but has dominated this winter in Venezuela, posting a .939 OPS and delivering a historic four-home run postseason game.