Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers star, has signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension, securing his future with the franchise through 2028.

The deal includes a player option for 2028, ensuring the 26-year-old player remains an important part of the Lakers’ championship aspirations. Notably, this extension eliminates Doncic’s 2026-27 player option, keeping him out of free agency next summer.

A blockbuster trade Six months ago, the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a trade that sent Anthony Davis the other way. The deal, orchestrated by governor Jeanie Buss, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, and new owner Mark Walter, marked a bold shift in the franchise’s direction.

Since joining the Lakers on February 10, Doncic has embraced his role both on and off the court.

“I am really grateful to the Lakers organization, my teammates, and the fans for welcoming me and my family with so much support and kindness since day one,” Doncic said in a statement.

“This is an amazing organization, and I truly believe in what we’re building together,” he added.

Luka Doncic’s form Luka Doncic’s on-court performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Last season, despite playing a career-low 50 games split between the Mavericks and Lakers, he averaged an impressive 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

After joining the Lakers, he led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and 3-pointers per game. A five-time first-team All-NBA selection, Doncic has proven himself as one of the league’s elite talents.

Off the court, Doncic has been instrumental in shaping the Lakers’ roster. He played a key role in recruiting Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick from his 2018 draft class, and Marcus Smart, whom he reached out to multiple times.

Los Angeles Lakers' strategy The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office, led by Pelinka, views Doncic as a vital part of their championship pursuit.

“Luka is an absolute killer on the court, and blends that with a unique generosity and care for the community,” Pelinka said.

“Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers,” he expressed.

With the potential to opt out in 2028 and sign a projected five-year, $417 million deal, Doncic’s financial future is as bright as his on-court prospects. For now, his focus remains on bringing another championship to Los Angeles. “This is just the beginning,” Doncic said. “I am excited for what’s ahead and to keep building something special with this team.”