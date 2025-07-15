Luka Modric signs contract with AC Milan after 13 seasons at Real Madrid; check full details of deal

Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner signed a blockbuster deal with AC Milan. The club confirmed with an official statement on Monday (July 14). This contract marks the end of Modric’s illustrious 13-year tenure at Real Madrid, where he became the club’s most celebrated player.

Details about the contract "AC Milanis delighted to announce thatLuka Modrichas signed a contract with the Club until30 June 2026with an option for a one-year extension until 30 June 2027," the club released an official statement.

At 39, the Croatian midfielder is set to bring his experience to a Milan side eager to reclaim its former glory after a disappointing eighth-place finish in Serie A last season.

"Luka Modric will wear thenumber 14 shirtfor the Rossoneri," the release further stated.

Interestingly, Modric, who captains Croatia with a record 188 caps and 28 goals, has long admired AC Milan, inspired by his childhood idol, Zvonimir Boban, a Croatian legend who starred for the Rossoneri in the 1990s. Modric aims to help restore the seven-time European champions to their former heights.

Luka Modric's career Born in Zadar, Croatia, on September 9, 1985, Modric’s journey to football stardom began early. At 16, he joined Dinamo Zagreb’s youth system, honing his skills through loan spells at Zrinjski Mostar and NK Inter Zapresic. Returning to Dinamo in 2004, he played 128 matches, scored 32 goals, and helped secure three league titles, two Croatian Cups, and a Croatian Super Cup.

In 2008, Modric moved to Tottenham Hotspur, where he netted 17 goals in 159 appearances. His 2012 transfer to Real Madrid cemented his legacy, with 43 goals in 597 games and 28 titles, including six Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, and four LaLiga titles.

His 2018 Ballon d’Or win solidified his status as one of football’s all-time greats.

The move to AC Milan: Details and context The transfer was finalized after negotiations led by AC Milan’s new sporting director, Igli Tare, who met Modric at Croatia’s training camp last month.

New head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to Milan after guiding the club to the 2011 Serie A title, reportedly consulted former Madrid and Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti about Modric's fitness and form.

The deal was agreed upon before the FIFA Club World Cup, though Modric could only join Milan after his final match for Real Madrid (a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain) in the tournament’s semifinals.

Modric arrived in Milan on Monday for his medical tests and the singing was completed later in the day.