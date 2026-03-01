Lukaku’s last-gasp goal ends Napoli’s winless run at Hellas Verona

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku's first goal of the season with the last kick of the match ended Napoli’s winless run on Saturday.

Lukaku, who had played just 41 minutes this campaign following a serious preseason thigh injury, pounced in the sixth minute of stoppage time to help Napoli win at bottom club Hellas Verona 2-1.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Lukaku appeared to tear up when the final whistle blew seconds later. His last goal was on May 23.

It was Napoli’s first win in four matches in all competitions. The defending Serie A champion remained third in the league table but inched to within 11 points of leader Inter Milan, which was hosting lowly Genoa later.

Verona remained nine points from safety.

Napoli got off to a great start as Rasmus Højlund’s looping header from 12 meters gave it the lead after less than two minutes.

However, Højlund was also involved in the equalizer in the 65th. He attempted to clear a Verona corner but it came out to Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, whose shot was deflected in by Højlund. The goal was credited to Akpa Akpro as the initial shot was on target.

Advertisement

Verona almost won it in stoppage time but Kieron Bowie couldn’t keep his attempt on target after Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret flapped aimlessly at a cross.

And instead it was Napoli which snatched the win. A corner was played short and eventually crossed in by Giovane for fellow substitute Lukaku to sweep in first time from close range.

Earlier, Como came from behind to win at relegation-threatened Lecce 3-1.