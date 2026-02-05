Subscribe

Luke Kennard traded to Lakers: LA acquire elite sharpshooter from Hawks for Gabe Vincent

Luke Kennard's elite three-point shooting should open up driving lanes and create more spacing for the Los Angeles Lakers high-usage playmakers.

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Feb 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Luke Kennard trade
Luke Kennard trade(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
AI Quick Read

The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their perimeter shooting just ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring guard Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in a straightforward swap. Notably, the Lakers sent guard Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round draft pick to Atlanta for the veteran marksman.

This move addresses a key need for the Lakers, who have leaned heavily on star power from LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves this season. Kennard's elite three-point shooting should open up driving lanes and create more spacing for the team's high-usage playmakers.

(More to follow)

