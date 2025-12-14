Mack Hollins shrugs off freezing cold, goes shirtless and barefoot ahead of Patriots vs Bills showdown | Watch video

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins turned heads on Sunday (December 14) by arriving at Gillette Stadium without a shirt or shoes. Snow fell steadily in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Fahrenheit during this crucial AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Hollins' bold entrance quickly went viral, showcasing his well-known quirky routine in extreme winter conditions.

Why did Mack Hollins go barefoot? Mack Hollins has embraced a barefoot lifestyle for years, rooted in a philosophy of natural movement and health benefits. He shared his story previously, explaining how it all began.

"It started six or seven years ago. I guess it started when I was a little kid, but restarted about 6-7 years ago," he has previously said, according to CBS Boston.

"I met some trainers called Melbourne Muscular Therapy in Australia. I flew them from Australia to Philly. They showed up, and the way you look at me is the way I was looking at them. They were walking around Philly barefoot. I thought they might have sent the wrong guys out here," he added.

"But that was their philosophy, being barefoot and getting back to your original ways of movement. That grew into me training barefoot all the time for two or three years. Then, probably in the last two or three years, I got what's the point?"

He also noted practical perks, like packing lighter for road trips. Hollins even continued warmups shirtless, proving his commitment despite the chill.

The high-stakes game The Patriots entered the game at 11-2, aiming to clinch the AFC East title with a win over the 9-4 Bills. Hollins, facing his former team after playing in Buffalo last season, added personal intrigue. A victory would end Buffalo's five-year division dominance and boost New England's playoff positioning.

Mack Hollins' NFL journey and 2025 performance In his first year with the Patriots, the veteran receiver has contributed remarkably. Hollins boasts 35 receptions for 440 yards and two touchdowns this season.

His career spans multiple teams, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 (part of their Super Bowl-winning squad), then stints with the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and the Bills.

