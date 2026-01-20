Madison St. Rose and Ashley Chea each score 19 and No. 20 Princeton women beat Harvard 82-79 in OT

Princeton, N.J. (AP) — Madison St. Rose and Ashley Chea each scored 19 points and No. 20 Princeton beat Harvard 82-79 in overtime on Monday for its 14th consecutive victory.

Princeton (16-1, 4-0 Ivy League) moved up to No. 20 this week in the AP poll, the team’s best ranking since the Tigers were 13th in the final poll of 2015. The lone defeat on the season came against then-No.9 Maryland on Nov. 16.

Princeton scored eight of the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter, with six points from Toby Nweke, to take a 57-50 lead.

But Harvard made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation, the last with 4.9 seconds left to take a 64-61 lead. Chea answered with a 3-pointer from the corner with 0.4 seconds left to tie it. The Crimson turned it over to send it to overtime.

Princeston scored the first five points of overtime to make it 69-64.

Olivia Hutcherson added 14 points, Skye Belker scored 13 and Fadima Tall had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Princeton.

Karlee White scored 27 points to go with 10 rebounds for Harvard (9-8, 2-2). Saniyah Glenn-Bello added 16 points.

Last season, Chea received an inbounds pass with 3.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter and sank a long jumper just before the buzzer to give Princeton a 52-50 victory over Harvard on Jan. 11.

Harvard: Plays at Cornell on Saturday.

Princeton: Goes on the road to face Brown on Saturday.

___