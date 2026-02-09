Mahesh Bhupathi courts cricket—a second innings with ‘legends league’
On paper, the formula is straightforward: retired stars who are still household names get together for some action-packed T20 cricket. Yet, many have tried but failed to sustain previous attempts. Can this one be different?
Mumbai: Young fans gathered in a sunny sports stadium chanting ‘DJ Bravo! DJ Bravo!’ is not an everyday sight in Goa, a state traditionally obsessed with football. It’s unusual still, given that Dwayne ‘DJ’ Bravo, the legendary Trinidadian cricketer, retired from all forms of the game in 2024.