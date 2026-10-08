“Mahi bhai has had a massive impact on my career,” says former India pacer Mohit Sharma

Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Former India pacer Mohit Sharma reflected on his experience playing under legendary captain MS Dhoni, saying the former India skipper's exceptional situational awareness and ability to understand players' strengths and weaknesses had a significant impact on his career.

Mohit spent considerable time playing under Dhoni, both for India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and said he was fortunate to have the veteran wicketkeeper-batter as his captain for much of his international career.

"It was a great experience playing under Mahi bhai. I was fortunate that for the majority of the cricket I played for India, Mahi bhai was the captain. When you spend a long time under a single captain, they understand your strengths and weaknesses, and they utilise you accordingly," Mohit Sharma told ANI.

"So yes, I was lucky to play all that cricket under him. Even in franchise cricket, I was part of a team where Mahi bhai was captain. It was a wonderful experience. He has had a massive impact on my career, and I carry deep gratitude in my heart for that," he added.

Dhoni is one of cricket's most decorated leaders, having captained India in a record 332 international matches across formats (60 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 72 T20Is) with 178 wins, while also being the only Indian captain in history to win all three major ICC limited-overs trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni built a legendary legacy as the heartbeat of the Chennai Super Kings, captaining them in 235 matches with 136 wins, 97 losses, and 2 no-results, leading the franchise to 10 finals and 5 IPL titles in 22010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, alongside two Champions League T20 crowns in 2010 and 2014.

Asked what distinguished Dhoni from other captains, Mohit said he preferred not to compare leaders but highlighted the former India captain's ability to read situations and find different solutions to problems.

"Look, I believe every captain is unique. Singling one out often comes down to people associating it with results. Generally speaking, every individual is different; they manage their players in their own way. What set him apart, in my opinion, was his acute situational awareness. That awareness in him is extraordinary," the former Indian pacer said.

"Often, you might have only one solution to a problem, but some people can come up with three different ways to handle the same question. With Mahi bhai, he acts very smartly according to the situation. Other players and captains do that as well. I don't like getting into comparisons because each person has their own approach. The bottom line for everyone is the same: they all want to win matches for the team. One person might hold their ear this way, another might hold it from behind, but the ultimate goal remains the same," Mohit added.

Mohit also credited CSK's team environment for the franchise's sustained success across the Champions League T20 and IPL, saying the organisation's philosophy extends beyond performances on the field.

"CSK is a huge brand, right? A massive brand, and that reflects in the brand of cricket they play. Many factors come together to build a great team. If I had to give the biggest credit, I would give it to the team environment," he said.

The former India pacer, who spent four to five years with CSK, said the franchise's emphasis on building strong relationships within the dressing room has been central to its success.

"CSK’s focus has always been on creating a group where people are genuinely good human beings—where everyone shares a common mindset and works toward overall development. Having spent four to five years with CSK, the most positive aspect I noticed--whether you talk about Mahi bhai or the entire management staff, including Stephen Fleming, the physios, trainers, and everyone involved--was their shared philosophy: first win the dressing room, then go out and win on the field," Mohit said.