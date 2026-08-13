Mahmud condemns Australia to record-low during 1st Test; makes history for Bangladesh

Darwin [Australia], August 13 (ANI): It was a historic day for Bangladesh pacers Hasan Mahmud, who took the best-ever figures by a bowler from his country against Australia and Taskin Ahmed, who completed 300 international wickets, during the first Test against the 2023 World Test Champions at Darwin on Thursday.

During the first day, Bangladesh skittled out Australia for just 198 runs, their worst-ever against Bangladesh and their first sub-200 total against the Asian nation in Tests. Hasan shined brightly with a sensational 6/55, ripping apart the Australian top and middle order, becoming the third from his country after legends like Shakib al Hasan and Mohammed Rafique to have Test fifers against Australia and the first one to have it in Aussie land.

Hasan's figures have outdone Rafique's (5/62 at Fatullah, 2006) for the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, condemning a struggling line-up, facing so many questions to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh since 217 at Mirpur back in 2017.

In 15 Tests, Hasan now has three five-fors, the second-most by a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, with only Shahadat Hossain (four in 38 Tests) at the top. With fifers in India, Pakistan and now against Australia, Hasan has made a name for himself as a force to be reckoned with in away conditions.

Australia just could not keep going after a 45-run stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) for the first wicket, sinking to 74/4. Steve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six) did try persisting with the middle-order/lower-order, but to no avail as Hasan continued his storm.

Taskin also became the sixth bowler to reach 300 international wickets in Bangladesh cricketing history, with a spell of 2/55. Now he has exactly 300 wickets in 204 matches, with 13 four-wicket hauls, three five-fors and an average of above 28.