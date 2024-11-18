Mahrez scores as five-goal Algeria crush Liberia

Former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez scored as Algeria cruised to a 5-1 victory over Liberia on Sunday in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final-round qualifier.

The other Group E match also produced a wide winning margin with Togo beating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 for their first victory of the campaign.

Only pride was at stake, though, as Algeria and Equatorial Guinea had already qualified for the 24-team African football showpiece, which Morocco will host from December 21 next year.

Advertisement

Mahrez, a 33-year-old winger who moved from Man City to Saudi club Al Ahli two years ago, was one of three veterans to score for the two-time AFCON champions.

Aissa Mandi, 33, equalised midway through the first half after Sampson Dweh had given Liberia a shock sixth-minute lead.

Captain Mahrez put Algeria ahead on 29 minutes with a far-post header and Baghdad Bounedjah, 32, poked a rebound into the net after 64 minutes to claim the third Algerian goal.

As Liberia faded in the closing stages, Amine Gouiri scored for his fourth goal of the qualifying campaign on 74 minutes and substitute Mohammed Amoura completed the rout in added time.

Unbeaten Algeria topped the table with 16 points. Equatorial Guinea had eight points, Togo five and Liberia four.

Advertisement

Togo ended a five-match winless streak in the group thanks to two goals from Yaw Annor and one from Kevin Denkey in Lome, having led 1-0 at half-time.

A further nine qualifiers are scheduled for Monday and 13 for Tuesday with 11 countries in contention for the remaining five places.