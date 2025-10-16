Malcolm Brogdon retirement: New York Knicks guard announces exit after nine NBA seasons

Malcolm Brogdon, New York Knicks guard announced his retirement from professional basketball on Wednesday, (October 15), after a nine-year NBA career. The 32-year-old, who last played for the Washington Wizards, shared his decision, marking the end of a journey filled with accolades and personal growth. Brogdon was poised to secure a spot on the Knicks’ final roster but chose to step away to focus on life beyond basketball.