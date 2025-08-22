Malik Beasley cleared in federal gambling probe, eyes NBA free agency

NBA sharpshooter Malik Beasley is no longer a target of a federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter confirmed to ESPN on Friday (August 22). The development could jumpstart Beasley’s free agency prospects, positioning the 28-year-old guard as a valuable asset for teams seeking a proven three-point threat.

Investigation concludes without charges The federal probe, which began earlier this year, examined allegations of gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks. After extensive discussions with federal prosecutors, Beasley’s legal team confirmed he faces no charges.

“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney told ESPN. He criticized the ordeal’s impact, adding, “An allegation with no charge, indictment, or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik.”

Malik Beasley’s performance Malik Beasley is coming off an impressive 2024-25 season with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 16.3 points per game and appeared in all 82 games. His 319 three-pointers set a Pistons franchise record and ranked second league-wide, trailing only Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Beasley also led the NBA with 248 catch-and-shoot three-pointers, a testament to his value as a floor-spacing guard.

Over his nine-year NBA career, Beasley has proven to be a reliable scoring option, particularly off the bench. During the 2023-24 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the focus of the gambling probe, he averaged 11.3 points across 79 games, starting a career-high 77 times.

Impact of the investigation on free agency The gambling probe derailed Malik Beasley’s free agency plans, forcing teams to reconsider their interest. The Pistons, who signed Beasley to a one-year deal in 2024, moved forward with Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Javonte Green to bolster their roster after the investigation surfaced. Due to salary cap constraints, Detroit can now offer Beasley a maximum of $7.2 million to re-sign

However, other teams with more financial flexibility, such as the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards, could offer Beasley a contract exceeding $7.2 million. Notably, the Brooklyn Nets, with over $20 million in cap space, can be Beasley's new destination.

NBA Gambling investigation Beasley’s case is part of a broader scrutiny of gambling in the NBA. A notable example is former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, who was banned by the league for sharing confidential information with bettors and wagering on games. Similarly, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier faced a federal investigation for unusual betting patterns but was not charged or sanctioned, according to his attorney.