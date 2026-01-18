Malik Thomas 23 points and Thijs De Ridders 17 lead No. 16 Virginia past SMU 72-68

Subscribe

Published18 Jan 2026, 01:09 AM IST
DALLAS (AP) — Malik Thomas had a game-high 23 points and a career-best 11 rebounds and Thijs De Ridder added 17 points, including seven of No. 16 Virginia’s eight points in the final 2½ minutes, as the Cavaliers hung on to beat SMU 72-68 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Saturday.

Virginia (16-2, 5-1 ACC) has won five consecutive games. SMU (13-5, 2-3 ACC) lost for the first time in 12 games at Moody Coliseum this season.

De Ridder’s two free throws with 1:07 left gave Virginia a 70-68 lead. After the Cavs’ Dallin Hall missed a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 14 seconds left, De Ridder grabbed the rebound and was fouled. De Ridder hit two more foul shots, putting Virginia ahead 72-68.

SMU’s Boopie Miller missed a right-corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and De Ridder grabbed the rebound.

Jarin Pierre Jr. scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs. B.J. Edwards added 13 and Miller, the team’s leading scorer averaging 20.8 per game, scored a season-low 12.

Thomas matched a season high hitting six 3-pointers. Virginia, averaging a program-high 28.3 treys attempted per game, hit 12 of 31.

Virginia conversely shot a season-low 12 free throws, sinking 10.

SMU led by as many as seven points during the opening 13 minutes before the Cavaliers went on a 13-2 run over almost four minutes to go ahead 35-28, SMU shooting 1 for 10 with two turnovers during the span. Virginia led 35-28 at halftime.

Virginia will host No. 14 North Carolina next Saturday.

SMU will visit Wake Forest on Tuesday.

