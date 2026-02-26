Malik Willis poised for massive payday; $30 Million per year expected in 2026 free agency

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis is emerging as the breakout star of the 2026 NFL free-agent quarterback market. Once considered a long-shot developmental prospect, the former Tennessee Titans third-round pick has revitalized his career in Green Bay, sparking intense interest from multiple teams and fueling projections of a massive starter-level deal.

Details about Malik Willis' free agency contract NFL insider Jordan Schultz delivered the headline from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "I've spoken to a source at the Combine in Indianapolis, believe him getting at least $30M per year is a foregone conclusion."

That figure represents a dramatic leap from earlier offseason estimates and positions Willis as potentially the highest-paid quarterback changing teams this cycle.

A $30 million AAV would rank him among the top 20 highest-paid quarterbacks league-wide entering 2026, outpacing many veteran backups and several starters on expiring rookie contracts.

Malik Willis' performance so far Malik Willis arrived at the Green Bay Packers via trade in 2024 and spent the past two seasons developing behind Jordan Love. His 2025 campaign included limited but highly efficient appearances, 30-of-35 passing for 422 yards, 3 touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 145.5 passer rating in regular-season action. He added 123 rushing yards and 2 rushing scores, reminding scouts of the explosive dual-threat ability that made him an intriguing prospect out of Liberty.

Those flashes, combined with strong preseason showings and clean decision-making in relief duty, have rewritten his narrative. What once looked like a career spent holding a clipboard has become a compelling case for starting money in a quarterback market short on proven, available talent.

Why the market is heating up The 2026 free-agent class lacks proven elite starters, amplifying demand for high-ceiling talents like Willis. Recent comps, such as Justin Fields' two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets, suggest short-term, heavily guaranteed contracts to balance risk and reward.

Potential landing spots include teams like the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Indianapolis Colts, franchises seeking immediate QB upgrades without massive draft capital.

While skeptics point to Willis' modest career volume (just six starts entering free agency), executives appear willing to invest in his athletic traits, improved decision-making, and untapped potential.

