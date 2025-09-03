Mallorca captain Dani Rodriguez suspended and stripped of armband following public criticism of head coach

Mallorca’s veteran midfielder Dani Rodriguez has been stripped of his captaincy and suspended without pay following a public criticism of head coach Jagoba Arrasate. The dramatic fallout came after the team’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Rodriguez was left on the bench. His outspoken criticism of the coach’s decisions has sparked a disciplinary response from the club.

Details about the incident The controversy erupted after Mallorca’s defeat to Real Madrid, where Dani Rodriguez, a 37-year-old club stalwart, was not used as a substitute. Frustrated, he took to Instagram to express his discontent, specifically targeting Arrasate’s choice to give playing time to new signing Jan Virgili, who had only recently joined the squad. Rodriguez’s comments were pointed, questioning the coach’s priorities and their impact on team morale.

In one post, he wrote, “It pains me that a player who just arrived, with just one training session, has the opportunity to play ahead of teammates who have spent years defending this jersey with sweat and dedication.”

He further stated, “Something like this sends a terrible message to the locker room: loyalty, hard work, or dedication don't matter.” These remarks were seen as a direct challenge to Arrasate’s authority.

Dani Rodriguez’s emotional response Rodriguez didn’t stop at criticizing the coach. In a follow-up post, he shared a heartfelt message directed at his family, reflecting on the personal toll of the situation.

“I travelled with my children’s hopes of seeing their father play at the Bernabeu,” he wrote. “An important lesson and piece of advice for them: Never expect anything from anyone, especially these days, when meritocracy, culture, and respect for hard work are so lacking.”

He added, “People’s respect and affection are earned on the pitch. Sacrifice yourself for your dreams, even if they put obstacles in your way, and always believe in yourself. Things are earned, not given.”

Mallorca’s decisive action Mallorca’s director of football, Pablo Ortells, acted quickly to address the issue. The club announced Rodriguez’s suspension from employment and salary, alongside stripping him of the captain’s armband.

