Mallorca vs Barcelona: Marcus Rashford benched for La Liga 2025-26 clash even after timely registration

The 2025/26 La Liga season began with a highly anticipated clash between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Estadi Son Moix on Saturday (August 16). Marcus Rashford, Barcelona’s high-profile loan signing from Manchester United, has not been named in the starting lineup, even though he was registered on time.

Barcelona’s registration challenges Barcelona’s preparations for the new season have been far from smooth. Financial constraints have delayed player registrations, a recurring issue for the club. Barcelona raced against time to register new signings, including goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, before the Mallorca match. While Garcia’s registration was secured, Rashford’s was finalized only after the club raised funds by selling a 50% sell-on clause for former player Francisco Trincao.

Despite this, manager Hansi Flick has chosen to ease Rashford into the squad, naming him among the substitutes rather than starting him.

Marcus Rashford’s bench role and potential impact Marcus Rashford, who joined Barcelona on a season-long loan, showed promise in pre-season, notably providing an assist in a 5-0 Joan Gamper Trophy rout of Como.

With star striker Robert Lewandowski sidelined by a hamstring injury, many expected Rashford to lead the attack. Instead, Flick has opted for Ferran Torres as the central striker, supported by wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, maintaining the attacking setup that shone against Como.

Rashford’s exclusion from the starting lineup has sparked discussion, with some suggesting Flick is emphasizing the need to earn a place in the team.

Can Rashford still play for Barcelona in the opener? Marcus Rashford could still make his La Liga debut off the bench against Mallorca, offering a chance to showcase his skills. Looking ahead, he may target a first start in upcoming away matches against Levante on August 23 or Rayo Vallecano on August 31.

Barcelona’s starting lineup and tactical approach Barcelona’s starting XI for the Mallorca game reflects Flick’s intent to maintain continuity from their pre-season form.