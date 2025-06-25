Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FC Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs and more

Mamelodi Sundowns will aim for three points in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F finale against Fluminense FC at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Sundowns have won one game and lost another in the two matches played so far. On the other hand, Fluminense have 4 points due to one win and one clash ending in a draw. Both teams will want to win the upcoming game in order to inch closer to the qualification.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FC - Match details Date: June 25, 2025 in the US, June 26, 2025 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 25) | 12:30 AM IST (June 26)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

Team News Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns could be without forward Lebo Mothiba, who is expected to be sidelined due to a muscle injury sustained in their match against Dortmund. Tashreeq Matthews who was in the playing squad instead of Arthur Sales in the last game, is likely to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Fluminense FC Fluminense will continue to miss Otavio and Yeferson Soteldo, both sidelined before the tournament began. Agustin Canobbio and Facundo Bernal are also doubtful to feature in the upcoming clash due to fitness concerns. However, the Brazilian side will be geared up by the return of Keno and German Cano, who are set to play a key role.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FC - Predicted Lineups Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XIs (4-2-3-1):

Williams; Mudau, Cupido, Kekana, Lunga; Allende Bravo, Mokoena; Ribeiro, Zwane, Matthews; Rayners.

Fluminense Predicted XIs (4-2-3-1):

Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Fuentes; Hercules, Martinelli; Arias, PH Ganso, Serna; Cano.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FC Form Mamelodi Sundowns in the previous 5 matches: Lost, Won, Lost, Draw, Won