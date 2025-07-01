Man City vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16, predicted XIs and more

Manchester City will face Al Hilal in a highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup clash. The round of 16 game will be played at the Camping World Stadium in Orland, Florida, United States.

Man City clinched a 5-2 win against Juventus to advance to the knockout stage as Group G winners. On the other hand, Al Hilal ended in the second position in Group H, with Real Madrid leading the table. They qualified for the last 16 clash after claiming a 2-0 victory over Pachuca.

Here are all the details about the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup match between Manchester City vs Al Hilal.

Man City vs Al Hilal - Match details Date: June 30 in the United States, July 1 in India

Time: 9:00 PM ET (June 30) in the United States | 6:30 AM IST (July 1) in India.

Venue: Camping World Stadium in Orland, Florida, United States.

Team news - Man City vs Al Hilal Manchester City Manchester City are expected to face injury setbacks. Claudio Echeverri twisted his ankle in training ahead of their Juventus clash and he is likely to miss the rest of the tournament. Rico Lewis is out for one more game due to suspension. On the other hand, Mateo Kovacic is sidelined at home recovering from Achilles surgery. Erling Haaland is expected to be a part of the starting lineup in the place of Omar Marmoush.

Al Hilal Al Hilal also has concerns, with captain Salem Al-Dawsari ruled out after a hamstring injury against Pachuca. Coach Simone Inzaghi might opt for a defensive approach, likely including Mohamed Kanno in the starting lineup. Fans will be eager to see Joao Cancelo face his old club, alongside former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Man City vs Al Hilal, Round of 16 - Predicted lineups Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Nunes, Diaz, Akanji, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Cherki; Marmoush, Doku, Haaland

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi; Neves, Milikovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Al-Dawsari, Marcos Leonardo