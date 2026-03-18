Man City vs Real Madrid: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups & live streaming

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (March 17). The match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Here are all the details about the upcoming Champions League clash.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Tuesday, March 17 in the US/ Wednesday, March 18 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US / 1:30 AM IST (March 18) in India

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Referee: Clement Turpin

VAR: Jerome Brisard

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, with options like other streaming services carrying UEFA Champions League coverage.

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match live on platforms like Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: AI predictions Grok: “A blockbuster Champions League second leg at the Etihad, City's possession dominance and firepower at home against Real's big-game experience and lethal counters. This classic rivalry promises drama and goals; City to turn the tide with a 3-1 win or similar to advance.”

ChatGPT: "Manchester City are strong favourites at home with their quality and depth, but Real Madrid's history in knockouts and star power make them a huge threat. Expect an intense, high-scoring affair, possibly City winning 2-1 or progressing via extra time/penalties if it's tight on aggregate."

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Team news Manchester City must overturn a 3-0 deficit at the Etihad, needing a four-goal win to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after Federico Valverde’s first-leg hat-trick for Real Madrid.

For City, it’s redemption time against a side that has knocked them out repeatedly in Europe. Home advantage helps Pep Guardiola’s team, but they must convert the chances missed in the first leg.

Real Madrid welcome back Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Alvaro Carreras, giving coach Alvaro Arbeloa more options than in the Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland struggled against Antonio Rudiger and needs a big night to make his mark in the competition. Doku, Rayan Cherki, and captain Bernardo Silva will also be vital in the attack.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Confirmed lineups Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Trent, Huijsen, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Valverde; Guler, Brahim, Vinicius.

Manchester City starting XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Ait Nouri, Khusanov; Rodri, Reijnders; Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Cherki; Haaland.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester City: 6

Matches won by Real Madrid: 7