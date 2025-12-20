Man City vs West Ham: Who will win EPL clash? AI predictions, predicted line-ups, live streaming and more

Manchester City will face West Ham in the Premier League clash on Saturday (December 20). The match will be played at Etihad Stadium. In the points table, Manchester City are in second position with 34 points, from 11 wins, 4 losses, and a draw. On the other hand, West Ham are in the 18th spot with 13 points from 3 wins, 9 losses, and 4 draws. Here are all the details about the clash.

Manchester City vs West Ham: Match details Date: Saturday, December 20

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 8:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs West Ham: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, Peacock, and fuboTV.

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "Manchester City should dominate at the Etihad, with Haaland in scorching form and City's attacking depth overwhelming a vulnerable West Ham defense. Expect the Citizens to win comfortably 3-1, though the Hammers might nick a goal on the counter."

ChatGPT: "Manchester City are strong favourites with their home advantage and recent momentum, while West Ham's struggles could see them exposed. But the Hammers have shown resilience on the break. Prediction: Manchester City 3–1 West Ham."

Manchester City vs West Ham: Team news Manchester City Pep Guardiola's side will be missing several key players for the upcoming fixture, with Rodri, Mateo Kovačić, Jérémy Doku, and John Stones all sidelined due to injuries. Stones has been dealing with a leg issue, but may have a chance to return soon.

West Ham Young defender Ollie Scarles has rejoined the squad after recovering from a collarbone injury sustained in late October, marking his first inclusion since the home game against Aston Villa. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are unavailable, having joined their national teams, DR Congo and Senegal, respectively, for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Manchester City vs West Ham: Predicted lineups Manchester City Probable Lineup: G. Donnarumma, R. Dias, N. O'Reilly, J. Gvardiol, M. Nunes, N. Gonzalez, T. Reijnders, B. Silva, P. Foden, R. Cherki, Erling Haaland

West Ham Probable Lineup: A. Areola, K. Mavropanos, M. Kilman, J. Todibo, S. Magassa, L. Paqueta, M. Fernandes, K. Walker-Peters, O. Scarles, F. Potts, J. Bowen

Manchester City vs West Ham: Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester City: 67

Matches won by West Ham: 38