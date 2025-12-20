Man City vs West Ham: Who will win EPL clash? AI predictions, predicted line-ups, live streaming and more

Manchester City will face West Ham in the Premier League clash on Saturday (December 20). The match will be played at Etihad Stadium. In the points table, Manchester City are in second position with 34 points, from 11 wins, 4 losses, and a draw. On the other hand, West Ham are in the 18th spot with 13 points from 3 wins, 9 losses, and 4 draws. Here are all the details about the clash.
Date: Saturday, December 20
Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 8:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Etihad Stadium.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, Peacock, and fuboTV.
Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.
Grok: "Manchester City should dominate at the Etihad, with Haaland in scorching form and City's attacking depth overwhelming a vulnerable West Ham defense. Expect the Citizens to win comfortably 3-1, though the Hammers might nick a goal on the counter."
ChatGPT: "Manchester City are strong favourites with their home advantage and recent momentum, while West Ham's struggles could see them exposed. But the Hammers have shown resilience on the break. Prediction: Manchester City 3–1 West Ham."
Pep Guardiola's side will be missing several key players for the upcoming fixture, with Rodri, Mateo Kovačić, Jérémy Doku, and John Stones all sidelined due to injuries. Stones has been dealing with a leg issue, but may have a chance to return soon.
Young defender Ollie Scarles has rejoined the squad after recovering from a collarbone injury sustained in late October, marking his first inclusion since the home game against Aston Villa. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are unavailable, having joined their national teams, DR Congo and Senegal, respectively, for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Manchester City Probable Lineup: G. Donnarumma, R. Dias, N. O'Reilly, J. Gvardiol, M. Nunes, N. Gonzalez, T. Reijnders, B. Silva, P. Foden, R. Cherki, Erling Haaland
West Ham Probable Lineup: A. Areola, K. Mavropanos, M. Kilman, J. Todibo, S. Magassa, L. Paqueta, M. Fernandes, K. Walker-Peters, O. Scarles, F. Potts, J. Bowen
Matches won by Manchester City: 67
Matches won by West Ham: 38
Matches ending in a draw: 20