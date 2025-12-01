Man United vs Newcastle: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed line-ups, live streaming and more

Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the Premier League clash on Friday (December 26). The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium. In the points table, Man United are in seventh position with 26 points from 7 wins, 5 losses, and 5 draws. On the other hand, Newcastle are in the 11th spot with 23 points from 6 wins, 6 losses, and 5 draws. Here are all the details about the clash.

Man United vs Newcastle: Match details Date: Friday, December 26

Advertisement

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 1:30 AM IST in India (December 27)

Venue: Old Trafford.

Man United vs Newcastle: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, fuboTV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Man United vs Newcastle match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "This clash at Old Trafford could be tight, with both sides hit by injuries and inconsistent form. Newcastle's strong recent record against United gives them an edge on the counter, but home advantage and desperation for points might see the Red Devils scrape a draw. Expect a 1-1 result, with goals from set pieces or quick breaks."

Advertisement

ChatGPT: "Manchester United have home advantage but are missing key players like Fernandes, while Newcastle have dominated recent head-to-heads. It should be a competitive game with both teams cautious due to injuries. Prediction: Manchester United 1–1 Newcastle."

Man United vs Newcastle: Team news Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes' injury depletes midfield options further. Casemiro returns from suspension to partner a struggling Manuel Ugarte, with Kobbie Mainoo still out. Lisandro Martinez stays in defense despite injuries to Maguire and De Ligt, leaving youngsters Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro exposed. Matheus Cunha shines in attack.

Also Read | Anthony Martial poised for shock move to Mexico; Star player eyes Pumas switch

Newcastle United

Nick Woltemade remains in top form after his latest brace. Lewis Miley will keep his right-back role. Multiple injuries rule out Pope, Livramento, Burn, Krafth, Lascelles, Trippier, Botman, and Osula.

Advertisement

Man United vs Newcastle: Confirmed lineups Manchester United Confirmed Lineup: Lammens; Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Ugarte, Casemiro; Dalot, Dorgu, Cunha, Mount; Sesko

Newcastle United Confirmed Lineup: Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Man United vs Newcastle: Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester United: 92

Matches won by Newcastle: 48