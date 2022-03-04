Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to a statement from his management. He was 52. Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by various media outlets here said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

He was the second highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800. In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides the Warne Muralitharan Trophy in the duo's honour. He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

Famous personalities from all walks of life paid their tribute to this cricketing legend.

Virendra Sehwag expressed his shock and disbelief. He wrote, “ Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

Former captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli wrote, “Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball", sharing a picture of the cricketing legend.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

“Gone too young" was what Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar felt on Warne's demise. He took to Twitter to write, “Shocked, stunned & miserable…Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

Sir Vivian Richards also took to Twitter expressing his shock in Warne's death. “Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket.", he wrote.

Bollywood also paid their tribute to Warne.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and dropped a picture of the legend along with a broken heart emoji.

Urmila Matondkar also expressed shock at Warne’s death and tweeted, “Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!!"

Diana Penty also called it a sad day for cricket.

Other celebrities who paid their tributes to the cricketer include Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat among others.

Union Ministers also expressed their shock and condolences on Warne's death

“Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace," union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2022

“He sent an entire generation of cricket lovers around the world into a tizzy with his spin. Cricket has lost one of its greatest icons. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Well played ShaneWarne. Rest in peace!," union minister Piyush Goyal shared on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah too mourned Warne's sudden demise, tweeting,"Shocking news & so tragic to lose someone at a relatively young age like this. The man was an absolute legend. Rest in peace & God speed ShaneWarne."

Shocking news & so tragic to lose someone at a relatively young age like this. The man was an absolute legend. Rest in peace & God speed #ShaneWarne https://t.co/yhi5dqBeGS — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 4, 2022

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin too mourned Warne's demise. “hocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius," he tweeted.

Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius. pic.twitter.com/SaFr8ZwSSH — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2022

