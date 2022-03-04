‘Man who made spin cool’: Tributes pour in for former Australian cricketer

He was the second highest wicket taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800. In 2007, Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka Cricket named the Test series between the two sides the Warne Muralitharan Trophy in the duo's honour. He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

