Manchester City 10-1 Exeter: Antoine Semenyo scores debut goal in record-breaking FA Cup clash

Manchester City kicked off their 2026 FA Cup campaign in devastating style, hammering League One side Exeter City 10-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (January 10). The emphatic victory marked City's biggest win in the competition since a 10-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in 1987, providing a much-needed confidence boost after recent Premier League struggles.

What happened in the game? New £64m signing Antoine Semenyo made an immediate impact on his debut, scoring one goal and providing an assist. The Ghanaian forward, who joined from Bournemouth just days earlier, crossed for Rico Lewis to make it 5-0 early in the second half before racing onto a through ball to slot home his first City goal.

Young talents also impressed in the game, with Max Alleyne opening the scoring with his first senior strike and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo netting a memorable ninth.

Rico Lewis added a brace, while Rodri marked his return with a stunning 25-yard piledriver, his first goal in 20 months after injury. Tijjani Reijnders curled in a seventh, and substitute Nico O'Reilly headed an eighth. Exeter contributed two own goals through Jack Fitzwater and Jake Doyle-Hayes, with George Birch grabbing a late consolation strike.

What went wrong for Exeter in this one-sided clash? Exeter City briefly threatened early when Liam Oakes forced a save from James Trafford, but City's dominance was total. The hosts led 4-0 at halftime, with the game effectively over as a contest. The second half turned into a procession, showcasing City's depth despite Pep Guardiola serving a one-match touchline ban for accumulated yellow cards.

The lineup featured key stars like Erling Haaland (who started but was substituted at halftime without scoring) alongside a mix of experience and youth. Guardiola's strong selection reflected the club's intent to treat the FA Cup seriously amid their push for success on all fronts.

