Manchester City’s Erling Halaand skips Ballon d’Or 2024 in Paris to watch THIS football match in Malmo

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or 2024 awards for men's and women's respectively.

Written By Koushik Paul
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:53 AM IST
While the Real Madrid delegation boycotted the Ballon d'Or 2024 in Paris on Monday, Manchester City star Erling Halaand had an interesting reason to skip the event at Theatre du Chatelet. The Norway international, who was nominated for the top prize, but wasn’t considered as one of the favourites to win, went to Malmo instead to watch a friend Erik Botheim lift the Swedish League title.

Sporting a Malmo jersey, Haaland posted a picture of himself from the stands as Malmo defeated IFK Goteborg to win the title with two matches to go. Malmo are currently sitting at the top of the Swedish League table and are eight points clear of Hammarby. They have won the league title a record 24 times.

Unlike the most European football leagues, the Swedish league starts in spring and ends at this time of the year.

Ballon d'Or 2024 winners

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmati won the men's and women's Ballon d'Or 2024 awards. The 28-year-old Rodri on Monday won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain's European Championship triumph. He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Rodri put his hands over his face when his name was read out by former winner George Weah. “Incredible night for me," said Rodri, who is out for the season after injuring his ACL last month and arrived on crutches to the ceremony.”

The 26-year-old Bonmati retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women's trophy was first awarded in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.

Real Madrid stars boycott Paris event

Vinicius Junior was among the four men's finalists with his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal. But no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris, even though Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award.

Vinicius had been seen as one of the favourites for the award until making the decision not to travel to Paris for the ceremony. The decision was made by Real Madrid, according to a person who works with Vinicius and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak about the player's whereabouts publicly. Vinicius finished second in the voting, with Bellingham third.

With Agency Inputs

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:53 AM IST
