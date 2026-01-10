Manchester City secure Antoine Semenyo in £64M blockbuster transfer

Manchester City have strengthened their attacking options with the high-profile signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. The deal, confirmed on Friday (January 9), marks a significant move in the January transfer window as Pep Guardiola's side aims to maintain their push for multiple trophies.

Details about the deal The 26-year-old Ghana international will join on a five-and-a-half-year contract until 2031. The transfer fee stands at an initial £62.5 million, with up to £1.5 million in add-ons, bringing the total potential value to £64 million. This represents a club-record sale for Bournemouth. Semenyo has taken the iconic No.42 shirt, previously worn by club legend Yaya Toure. He completed his medical swiftly and has been registered in time for immediate action.

Manchester City's strategy Antoine Semenyo emerged as Manchester City's top priority this winter after an outstanding first half of the season. He has scored 10 goals in 20 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, showcasing pace, power, and goal-scoring instinct. Director of Football Hugo Viana praised the winger's qualities.

"We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted," said Viana.

“He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional, and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”

Antoine Semenyo's excitement and ambition The forward expressed huge pride in joining the Etihad Stadium.

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," said Semenyo. "I watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.

"I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here.

"My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. City are in a great position, still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season."