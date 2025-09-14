Manchester City vs Manchester United: Confirmed lineups, AI predictions, live streaming details and more

Manchester City will lock horns with Manchester United in a highly-awaited clash of the Premier League 2025-26 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (September 14). Both teams will be geared up to win, with the aim of climbing up from their current positions in the EPL standings.

Manchester City are currently 17th with one win, two losses, and 3 points. On the other hand, Man United are at the 11th spot with one win, one loss, and a draw, and 4 points.

Manchester City vs Manchester United - Match details Date: September 14, Sunday

Time: 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM BST | 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: John Brooks

Team news Manchester City:

Pep Guardiola will face several injury challenges, with players like Savinho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcus Bettinelli, Kalvin Phillips, Omar Marmoush, and Rayan Cherki sidelined. Additionally, John Stones, Phil Foden, and Abdukodir Khusanov are also not in the starting lineup for the upcoming match. Erling Haaland will remain the focal point of the attack.

Manchester United:

Ruben Amorim will also have to deal with absences, as Lisandro Martinez is ruled out with a knee issue, while Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, and Diogo Dalot face fitness tests. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo played important roles in the recent victory over Burnley and will be in the spotlight.

Manchester City vs Manchester United - Confirmed lineups

Manchester City Probable XI: G. Donnarumma, J. Gvardiol, A. Khusanov, R. Dias, N. O'Reilly, T. Reijnders, B. Silva, J. Doku, Rodri, P. Foden, E. Haaland

Manchester United Probable XI: A. Bayindir, M. de Ligt, L. Shaw, L. Yoro, M. Ugarte, B. Fernandes, B. Mbeumo, N. Mazraoui, A. Diallo, P. Dorgu, B. Sesko

AI Predictions Chat GPT: “Manchester City come into this derby with superior form, depth, and attacking fluidity, while Manchester United remain inconsistent despite flashes of quality. Unless United produce a disciplined and resilient display, City’s control in midfield and firepower up front should tilt the balance their way.”

Grok: “Manchester City will likely win 2-1 against Manchester United in a tight derby at the Etihad. Erling Haaland's scoring prowess gives City the edge, but Bruno Fernandes keeps United competitive. City's home form and depth should secure the victory.”

Live streaming details The Manchester City vs Manchester United clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States, along with USA Network and Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Head-to-head record Matches won by Manchester City: 60

Matches won by Manchester United: 79