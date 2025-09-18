Manchester City vs Napoli: Who will win Champions League game? AI predictions, probable lineups, live streaming and more

Manchester City will be geared up to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League clash on Thursday (September 18). The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Match details Date: Thursday, September 18, in the United States/ Friday, September 19, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Napoli match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions: Who will win the UCL match between Manchester City and Napoli? Chat GPT: “Manchester City come into the game with blistering attacking form and a deep squad that thrives in high-stakes European fixtures. Napoli, though technically sharp and dangerous on the counter, have shown defensive vulnerabilities this season that City’s forwards can exploit. If Guardiola’s side maintain their usual control of possession and tempo, they’re likely to dictate the match. Overall, Man City look favourites to edge this encounter, though Napoli have the quality to make it competitive.”

Grok: "Manchester City will win their Champions League game against Napoli with a comfortable 3-1 scoreline at the Etihad Stadium. City's home dominance and Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess give them a clear edge, especially after their recent 3-0 derby thrashing of Manchester United."

Manchester City vs Napoli: Probable Lineups Manchester City predicted starting XI:

Donnarumma; Gvardiol, Dias, Stones, Lewis; Reijnders, Rodri; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Napoli predicted starting XI:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Olivera; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay;Hojlund.

Manchester City vs Napoli: Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester City: 2

Matches won by Napoli: 1