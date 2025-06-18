Manchester City vs Wydad AC Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, probable XIs and more

Manchester City will aim for three points in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group G opener against Wydad Casablanca at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This will be the first match from the group including the other two teams - Juventus and Al Ain.

Team News Manchester City Following a disappointing close to the 2024-25 season, Manchester City will want to bounce back and begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on a high note by clinching a win against Wydad Casablanca. Pep Guardiola’s squad includes new members, with summer signings Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, and Rayan Cherki potentially making their debuts.

With tougher matches ahead, Guardiola might opt to rest key players, providing opportunities for squad rotation. Rodri, who missed several games in the previous season due to injury, could be a part of the line-up. While John Stones is with the team despite lingering injury issues, Mateo Kovacic is set to miss the match entirely due to a heel injury.

Wydad Casablanca Wydad AC have strengthened their roster for the tournament and will aim to make a statement against Manchester City. New signings Bart Meijers, Stephane Aziz Ki, and experienced winger Nordin Amrabat, who previously played for Watford and Hull City may make their debut in the upcoming game.

Manchester City vs Wydad AC - Match Details Date: June 18

Time: 12 PM ET (June 18) | 9:30 PM IST (June 18)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Man City vs Wydad AC - Predicted XIs Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson Moraes, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland

Wydad Casablanca (4-3-3)

E. Benabid, A. Boutouil, M. Moufid, A. Dairani, Z. Nassik, M. Moubarik, O. Zemraoui, I. Moutaraji, Nordin Amrabat, S. Obeng, M. Rayhi