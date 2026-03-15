Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa: VAR explains why Amadou Onana offside controversy didn't overturn Ross Barkley's goal

Manchester United secured a vital 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, boosting their Champions League qualification hopes. Casemiro gave the hosts an early lead, only for Ross Barkley to equalize in a chaotic second-half moment that ignited fierce debate over Amadou Onana’s offside position. Matheus Cunha quickly restored United’s advantage, and Benjamin Sesko wrapped up the points late on.

Amadou Onana offside sparks VAR drama Ross Barkley’s leveller came from a goalmouth scramble, but replays showed Onana likey offside as the ball bounced around the United penalty area. Fans and players questioned whether the Villa midfielder blocked Senne Lammens’ view or if the ball deflected off him before crossing the line.

The referee awarded the goal, triggering a VAR review. After close inspection, the decision stood.

Premier League Match Centre explains ruling The Premier League Match Centre clarified the call on X: "The referee's call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR, with Onana in offside position, but not deemed to be in the goalkeeper's line of vision or to have touched the ball."

Notably, under current laws, an offside player must interfere with an opponent or play to be penalised. VAR concluded Onana neither obstructed the keeper’s sightline nor made contact with the ball, so the equaliser was valid.