Manchester United vs Sunderland: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming

Manchester United will lock horns with Sunderland in the Premier League clash on Saturday (October 4). The match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Match details Date: Saturday, October 4.

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 7:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Old Trafford.

Referee: Stuart Atwell

VAR: Neil Davies

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, NBC Sports, and Fubo.

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Sunderland match live on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions ChatGPT: "Manchester United will look to bounce back with a strong home performance against Sunderland. The visitors have shown resilience this season but may struggle to contain United’s attack. While Sunderland could grab a goal on the counter, United’s quality should prevail. Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Sunderland."

Grok: "Manchester United are favoured to win 2-1 against Sunderland at Old Trafford, with a 52% probability based on AI simulations. Their strong home record and Bruno Fernandes' creativity should overpower Sunderland’s resilient but injury-hit defense.

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Team news Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez (ACL, out until late October) and Noussair Mazraoui (knock injury) remain sidelined. Amad Diallo returns after personal reasons, and Casemiro is available post-suspension. Tyrell Malacia is back in training but unlikely to start due to a lack of fitness.

Sunderland: Defenders Ajibola Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) are out, along with Habib Diarra (groin) and Romaine Mundle (hamstring). Reinildo Mandava serves a suspension.

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Confirmed Lineups Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes; Diallo, Mbeumo, Mount, Dalot; Sesko.

Sunderland: Roefs; Masuake, Mukiele, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki, Enzo; Traore, Adingra, Isidor.

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Head-to-head details Matches won by Manchester United: 65

Matches won by Sunderland: 41